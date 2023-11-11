Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

Accenture stock opened at $319.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

