Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,440 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

AVIR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

