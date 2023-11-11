Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435,406 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $113.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

