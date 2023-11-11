Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,594 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 930,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $214,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $133,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,523 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,068.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $214,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BWMN opened at $30.30 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

