Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,540 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -478.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

