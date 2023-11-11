Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of FinVolution Group worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

