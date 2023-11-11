Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $333.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.22.

NYSE ACN opened at $319.74 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 896,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,467,000 after acquiring an additional 93,478 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

