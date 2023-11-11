Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Issues Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of ACFN opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.80. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.50.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
