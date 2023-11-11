Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Issues Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of ACFN opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.80. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.50.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

