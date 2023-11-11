Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

