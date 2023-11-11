ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACVA. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ACVA opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $275,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 438,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,890. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,611,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after buying an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.