Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Get Adient alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adient

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.