ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

