Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 6,498 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.