Advisor OS LLC Buys 51 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari stock opened at $339.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $209.88 and a 1-year high of $340.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.60.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

