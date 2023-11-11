Advisor OS LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

