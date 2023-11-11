Advisor OS LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

