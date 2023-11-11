Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

