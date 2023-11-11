Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
