Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ainos had a negative net margin of 515.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ainos Price Performance

Ainos stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Ainos has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Ainos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Further Reading

