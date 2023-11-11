Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Get Air Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AL

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 60.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.