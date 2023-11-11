Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 27.78%.

Airbus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EADSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

