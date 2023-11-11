Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter.

Airspan Networks Price Performance

NYSE MIMO opened at $0.16 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airspan Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 322.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

