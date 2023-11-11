Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, Yahoo Finance reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-$1.92 EPS.

Alarm.com Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.59 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

