Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-$1.92 EPS.

Alarm.com Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.