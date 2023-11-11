Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

ALB opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $113.18 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

