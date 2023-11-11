Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.50.

NYSE ALB opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $113.18 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in Albemarle by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 32,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 67.6% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Albemarle by 7.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

