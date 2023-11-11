Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $116.17

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.17 and last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 872712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $190.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.