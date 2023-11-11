Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Down 0.3%

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 13,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Allkem Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Allkem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.