Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.