Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $582.82 million, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,387,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

