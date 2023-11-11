Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 2.6 %

AOSL stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.82 million, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $38.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $124,228,606.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,400. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.