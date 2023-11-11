AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,073 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Jabil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,601 shares of company stock worth $37,675,176 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

