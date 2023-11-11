AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

