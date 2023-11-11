AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Coupang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

