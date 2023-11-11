AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $493.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.47. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

