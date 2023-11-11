AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,658,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

