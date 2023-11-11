AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

