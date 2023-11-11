AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

