AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

