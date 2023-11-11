AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $157.71 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average is $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

