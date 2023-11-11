Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Under Weight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.05.

Altus Group stock opened at C$38.25 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$61.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.04.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of C$205.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.0389126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

