Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

