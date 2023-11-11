Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.55.
AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Amedisys stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
