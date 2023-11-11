Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

AMRC opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $68.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $665,790. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

