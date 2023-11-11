American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

