American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $183.74 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average is $183.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

