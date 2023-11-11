Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.