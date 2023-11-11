Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $281,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

