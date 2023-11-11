Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

