Analysts Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Price Target at $5.48

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.50 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 28.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

