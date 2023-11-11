Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $33.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

